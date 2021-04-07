Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $178,210.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $178,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46.

On Monday, March 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $1,026,704.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $632,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $1,970,418.24.

On Friday, January 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $4.42 on Wednesday, reaching $353.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,588. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Twilio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Twilio by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

