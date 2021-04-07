Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Up to $128.65

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $128.65, but opened at $133.65. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $129.13, with a volume of 4,128 shares.

TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day moving average is $127.44.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $4,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,080,566.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $47,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,325 shares of company stock worth $26,047,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

