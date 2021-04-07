Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $144,315.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $149,692.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $127,125.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50.

TWTR stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.99. 23,477,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,049,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWTR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

