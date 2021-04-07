Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s current price.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.16.

Twitter stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.99. 23,477,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,049,605. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,387. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

