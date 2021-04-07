Tyman (LON:TYMN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $393.50

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 393.50 ($5.14) and last traded at GBX 393 ($5.13), with a volume of 1874891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377.50 ($4.93).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tyman from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £782.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 355.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 320.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

