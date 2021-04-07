Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Hits $0.19

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $161,102.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00267728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.04 or 0.00762024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,577.79 or 1.00255394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,496,561 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

