U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Trimmed by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,856 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $62,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.81.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

