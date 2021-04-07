U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,227 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.81.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.38. 90,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,019,747. The company has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

