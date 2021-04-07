U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton Sells 500 Shares

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of USCR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.12. 453,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,320. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

