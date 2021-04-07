Uber Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Uber Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the ride-sharing company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Cowen raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

NYSE UBER opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,367,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,611,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.