UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 104,029 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,029 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Workday worth $162,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,526 shares of company stock worth $85,031,093. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $254.90 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.56 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.79.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

