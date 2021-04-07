UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,056,424 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056,424 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.78% of The Kroger worth $187,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after buying an additional 10,380,236 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after buying an additional 2,419,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Kroger by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,663 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in The Kroger by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,491,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,348,000 after purchasing an additional 874,515 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,071 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

