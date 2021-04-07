UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 118,554 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 118,554 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of DexCom worth $155,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM opened at $373.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.13, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.26. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.01 and a twelve month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $29,204,856. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

