UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,177 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.13% of Citrix Systems worth $181,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTXS opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.99.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

