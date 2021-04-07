UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,937,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of V.F. worth $165,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,912,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,170,000 after purchasing an additional 155,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE:VFC opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.