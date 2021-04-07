UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,134,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,301 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.61% of State Street worth $155,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,851,000 after purchasing an additional 339,171 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,562,000 after purchasing an additional 397,694 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,314,000 after acquiring an additional 146,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,083,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

