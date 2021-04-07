UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 5,537,551 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,537,551 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.98% of SLM worth $138,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in SLM by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SLM by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after buying an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,102,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Shares of SLM opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

