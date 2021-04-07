UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 923,522 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Yum! Brands worth $148,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after acquiring an additional 180,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 298,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.41.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

