UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $141.88 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,549,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.95% of Duke Realty worth $141,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,347,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after buying an additional 858,644 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,418,000 after buying an additional 573,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,500,000 after buying an additional 528,701 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Duke Realty stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

