UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $144.16 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,853,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,848 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.86% of Invitation Homes worth $144,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after buying an additional 2,747,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,417,000 after buying an additional 2,302,737 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,292,000 after buying an additional 1,533,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,979,000 after buying an additional 1,523,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,825,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after buying an additional 986,550 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

INVH opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

