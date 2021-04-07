UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 242.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692,052 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.80% of Altice USA worth $144,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 113.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 136,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,630 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,713,350. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

