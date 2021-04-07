UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,334,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.76% of Cerner worth $183,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 472.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cerner by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Cerner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Cerner by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average of $74.38. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CERN shares. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

