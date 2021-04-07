UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of The Hershey worth $162,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in The Hershey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

HSY stock opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day moving average of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $161.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,875,200 over the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

