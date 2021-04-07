UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 70,573 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,573 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of L3Harris Technologies worth $148,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $209.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $210.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.