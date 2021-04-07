UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 91,245 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,841,712 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,245 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.71% of Best Buy worth $183,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after acquiring an additional 239,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $326,396,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.65.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.26.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $1,292,070.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,153,239.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

