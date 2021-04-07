UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 48,538 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,538 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Paychex worth $186,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Paychex by 53,858.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 151,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 151,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Paychex by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,081,000 after purchasing an additional 279,441 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $2,206,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 48,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average is $89.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

