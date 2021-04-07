UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,390. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

