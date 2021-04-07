UBS Group Reiterates “€57.00” Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €57.00 ($67.06) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €61.85 ($72.77).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

