UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.43 and last traded at $96.43. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Get UCB alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average is $106.74.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.