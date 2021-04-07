UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells $444,000.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,934. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 101.41, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $46.03.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.