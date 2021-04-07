UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells $444,000.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE UDR traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,934. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 101.41, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $46.03.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.08.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.