UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.32

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.32 and last traded at $78.89, with a volume of 343458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 264,762 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

