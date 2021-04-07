Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

ULTA stock opened at $315.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.28. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,148 shares of company stock valued at $151,602,430 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $3,986,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.