Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.51

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $143.18 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,414.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $626.31 or 0.01110193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.26 or 0.00420568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001541 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001506 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011504 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,126 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

