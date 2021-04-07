UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.23 Million

Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce $305.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $272.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, CFO Ram Shankar sold 2,446 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $229,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $517,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,718,319. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after acquiring an additional 220,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,731 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 776,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,545,000 after acquiring an additional 31,258 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,631,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

