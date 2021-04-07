Unido EP (UDO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $808,419.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $14.90 million and approximately $808,419.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00259925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.84 or 0.00736596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,920.15 or 1.00824818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.