Unido EP (UDO) Market Cap Reaches $14.92 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and $733,457.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00071075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00271381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.47 or 0.00774827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,729.97 or 1.00478564 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00017254 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars.

