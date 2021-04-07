Unifi Protocol DAO 1-Day Volume Tops $31.44 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $24.94 or 0.00044326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $87.21 million and approximately $31.44 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00052581 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.23 or 0.00309660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00030718 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011512 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003031 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 322.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019980 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496,666 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.