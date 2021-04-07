UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

UniFirst has raised its dividend payment by 566.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UNF traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.54. The company had a trading volume of 45,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,601. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $145.96 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.81.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,661 shares of company stock worth $367,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.