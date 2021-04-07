UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. UniFirst posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $367,943 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,640,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in UniFirst by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNF stock opened at $223.83 on Wednesday. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $145.96 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

