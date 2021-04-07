UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Brokerages predict that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.96. UniFirst reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $367,943. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,636,000 after acquiring an additional 116,125 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in UniFirst by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 490,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,978 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,640,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 234,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,545,000 after buying an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $223.83 on Wednesday. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $145.96 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.21 and a 200 day moving average of $208.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

