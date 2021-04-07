UniLayer 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.65 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $29.83 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniLayer

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

