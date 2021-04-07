UniLend (UFT) Price Down 0.2% This Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $41.98 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00004826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00056123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00021429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00622233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00079680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.