UniMex Network (UMX) Price Tops $3.69

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One UniMex Network token can currently be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00006509 BTC on major exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $24.32 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00070093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.58 or 0.00258493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.25 or 0.00751680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,730.74 or 1.00043539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00016617 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,587,533 tokens.

UniMex Network Token Trading

