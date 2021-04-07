Unistake Market Cap Achieves $18.01 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Unistake has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Unistake has a total market cap of $18.01 million and approximately $422,048.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00259925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.84 or 0.00736596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,920.15 or 1.00824818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,298,102 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

