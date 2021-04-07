Unistake (UNISTAKE) Price Tops $0.13

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market cap of $18.92 million and approximately $311,868.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.00271275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.29 or 0.00775927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.60 or 1.00294675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00017214 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,300,688 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

