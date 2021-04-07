Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Hits $14.81 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion and $680.21 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for $28.29 or 0.00050440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 139.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,272,057 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

