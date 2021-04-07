United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 190,761 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 190,761 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.5% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $583,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.43. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.