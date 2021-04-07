United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) & JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Head-To-Head Contrast

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United Microelectronics and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 2 4 0 2.67 JinkoSolar 3 1 3 0 2.00

United Microelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 29.63%. JinkoSolar has a consensus target price of $34.22, suggesting a potential downside of 18.41%. Given United Microelectronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Microelectronics and JinkoSolar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 4.24 $272.65 million N/A N/A JinkoSolar $4.27 billion 0.43 $129.09 million $2.79 15.03

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than JinkoSolar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 12.68% 10.44% 6.02% JinkoSolar 2.75% 7.53% 1.99%

Volatility and Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats JinkoSolar on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also researches, develops, and manufactures products in the solar energy and LED industries. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of December 31, 2019, it had an integrated annual capacity of 15.0 gigawatt (GW) for silicon wafers, including 11.5 GW for mono wafers; 10.6 GW for solar cells; and 16.0 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.