United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,666 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.26% of United Natural Foods worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in United Natural Foods by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNFI opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $41.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

