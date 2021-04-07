United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 1.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.88. 11,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,358. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.80 and a twelve month high of $341.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.38.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.